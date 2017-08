CHICAGO — A man was hospitalized after he was wounding in a shooting a CTA Red Line train Thursday night.

Police say the 21-year-old man was shot on the train in the 200 block of S State near the Jackson station in the Loop.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot and shoulder. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

Trains in the area have been rerouted.

Red Line trains are standing near Jackson due to police activity; crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) August 18, 2017

Red Line subway trains are rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak — cta (@cta) August 18, 2017