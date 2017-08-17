PAWS Chicago in urgent need of foster families

CHICAGO — The animal shelter PAWS Chicago says they are in desperate need of foster families.

They say their medical center, located at 3516 W. 26th Street, is at capacity and running out of space, which prevents them from saving their usual volume of animals from high kill shelters.

“We are in urgent need of foster families to step up and provide a loving temporary home for our dogs, cats, puppies and kittens,which will in turn make space available for us to save more lives,” said PAWS Chicago Director of Animal Operations, Stacy Price in a news release. “When we are out of room, we are unable to save as many animals as we want. Animals, particularly those with medical issues, need loving care to heal and thrive, away from the stresses of shelter life.”

All experience levels of foster families are welcome.

Learn more about what is involved in fostering here.

If you are interested in fostering, email foster@pawschicago.org or fill out the PAWS Chicago foster application form at www.pawschicago.org/fostersurvey.