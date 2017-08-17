Mitchell Trubisky tunes out the chatter after his successful Bears’ preseason debut

LAKE FOREST – Positive vibes can go a long way for a team that’s trying to find hope for future success. The Bears really needed to have some during the preseason, considering a three-win campaign a year ago and low expectations for the upcoming campaign.

Enter Mitchell Trubisky.

Ten-straight completions, a touchdown drive in the two-minute drill, 166 yards passing without a single turnover, a quarterback rating of 103.1 vs the Broncos. Even in the preseason, it’s a reason a football town with a quarterback problem extending back a few decades to feel happy and even go a bit overboard in their optimism.

I'm leading the Parade #bestpreseasongameever — Brian Urlacher (@BUrlacher54) August 11, 2017

This exchange between NFL Network host Rich Eisen and former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher was representative of the fan base that was quite pleased with the first round pick’s play in the game at Soldier Field. It was enough for some in the media and fans to hint at a possible quarterback competition for the rest of Training Camp, even though Mike Glennon has been assured of the starting spot since March.

Meanwhile this all circles around the 22-year old who is looked at as the face of the franchise for the future, who claims his oblivious to all of the chatter he’s generated over the past week.

“I don’t know what hype you’re talking about,” said Trubisky Wednesday at Halas Hall when asked about the buzz created by his first start. “I don’t pay attention to it. It’s good to be back at Halas.”

Really? We’ll Trubisky doubled down on his position when asked again.

“A couple more people texted me after the game, family congratulating me,” said Trubisky. “But I think it’s just a small step in the right direction.”

Whether you believe him on not seeing anymore attention this week is up to the beholder, but the young quarterback speaks the truth about his current step in the journey ahead: It’s still very early.

As some quickly buy into the hype of Trubisky’s success, the quarterback continues to embed himself in learning the nuances of the professional game. Things like taking the ball under center (which he didn’t do in college in a shotgun-heavy offense), making calls at the line and building a rapport with his receivers don’t just happen overnight or just over two quarters of an exhibition game.

In fact Trubisky’s mind at the moment is more on the practices held at Halas Hall than the team’s second exhibition game Saturday night against the Cardinals in Glendale.

“The game was actually pretty clean, its more in practice,” said Trubisky. “We’re still installing a lot of new plays, so it’s repping those, getting comfortable with those until I’m calling it and going out and repping it like it’s the back of my hand.”

One of the things that Trubisky says he can get a better grasp on during the practices as opposed to the games are the different pressures that a team might throw at him. Many teams won’t show their entire defensive package in an exhibition game, so the most interesting blitz packages are the ones he’ll see on the fields at Halas Hall.

“In practice, I’m seeing a lot of different blitzes and I think game planning on a week-to-week basis will help picking up the blitzes and everything,” said Trubisky. “I’m doing a lot better job with the protection, getting it set, helping out my backs, making sure they are either in protection or I’m getting them out in a route to help in the progression of the play.

“It’s all about getting set and getting the protection set so I’m doing a lot better job of that.”

Some fans that watched him in his first game might say he’s doing even better than that so far in his young career.