Midday Fix: Tony Fulmer’s hydrangea tips

Hydrangeas 101

Hydrangeas are popular right now for many reasons – big flowers that last for months, variety of flower colors, sizes and shapes and the fact that these shrubs are low-maintenance and quite hardy.

Don’t assume all Hydrangeas thrive in the shade. Annabelle variety tolerates shade the best.

Most Hydrangeas start blooming in late June, peak in July and turn green, then brown in fall.

The common pink and blue varieties are commonly called “mopheads” and their color is based on soil acidity.

Cone-shaped Hydrangeas are called “panicles” and they are very drought-tolerant.