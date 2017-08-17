Lunchbreak: Roasted pepper and goat cheese tamales with red pepper crema

Jeni Wahl, Owner and Executive Chef

Dia De Los Tamales

939 W. 18th Street

Chicago

(312) 496-3057

diadelostamales.com/

Event:

Tacos y Tamales Festival

August 18-20

16th and Peoria

Chicago

www.chicagotacofest.com

Roasted Pepper & Goat Cheese Tamales with Red Pepper Crema

Filling

Ingredients:

2.5 red bell peppers, chopped

2.5 green bell peppers, chopped

2.5 yellow bell peppers, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

2 Tbs minced garlic

1 Tbs vegetable oil

salt and pepper

12 oz cream cheese

12 oz goat cheese

Directions:

Roast chopped vegetables, peppers, onion, garlic with vegetable oil, salt and pepper, in 375 degree oven for 30 minutes. Put on rack to cool and mix with cream cheese and goat cheese in mixer.

Masa

Ingredients:

9.6 oz vegetable shortening

20 oz vegetable stock

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

4 cups maseca

4 Tbs paprika

Directions:

Beat shortening in mixer with a half cup of stock, starting on low. Switch to medium and high, until fat is smooth and beaten. Add all dry ingredients and blend together on low speed. With mixer on low add stock a little at a time until all is incorporated. Increase speed to medium for 30 seconds to fluff the dough.

Mix Tamale filling and masa together in mixer. Portion into 4 oz portions, wrap in tamale husks and wrap in foil. Steam for 45 minutes to an hour.