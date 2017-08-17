Lunchbreak: Roasted pepper and goat cheese tamales with red pepper crema

Jeni Wahl, Owner and Executive Chef
Dia De Los Tamales
939 W. 18th Street
Chicago
(312) 496-3057
diadelostamales.com/
Event:
Tacos y Tamales Festival
August 18-20
16th and Peoria
Chicago
www.chicagotacofest.com
Roasted Pepper & Goat Cheese Tamales with Red Pepper Crema
Filling
Ingredients:
2.5 red bell peppers, chopped
2.5 green bell peppers, chopped
2.5 yellow bell peppers, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
2 Tbs minced garlic
1 Tbs vegetable oil
salt and pepper
12 oz cream cheese
12 oz goat cheese
Directions:
Roast chopped vegetables, peppers, onion, garlic with vegetable oil, salt and pepper, in 375 degree oven for 30 minutes. Put on rack to cool and mix with cream cheese and goat cheese in mixer.
Masa
Ingredients:
9.6 oz vegetable shortening
20 oz vegetable stock
1 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
4 cups maseca
4 Tbs paprika
Directions:
Beat shortening in mixer with a half cup of stock, starting on low. Switch to medium and high, until fat is smooth and beaten. Add all dry ingredients and blend together on low speed. With mixer on low add stock a little at a time until all is incorporated. Increase speed to medium for 30 seconds to fluff the dough.
Mix Tamale filling and masa together in mixer. Portion into 4 oz portions, wrap in tamale husks and wrap in foil. Steam for 45 minutes to an hour.