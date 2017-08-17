Democrat’s Day in Springfield today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- It's Democrat's Day in Springfield.

Candidates for governor and other top, party leaders are gearing up for the election, and attacking Governor Rauner and President Trump.

They're gathering at a hotel, rather than the state fair.

Democratic candidates from across the state mingled with officials and activists over brunch.

Candidate for Governor, Daniel Biss, scored the endorsement of Congresswoman Robin Kelly.

Also, after much speculation, 83 year-old Secretary of State Jesse White announced he will seek another term.