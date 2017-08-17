Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- It's Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield - and that means Republicans like Gov Rauner and President Trump are getting an earful.

A handful of Democratic officials stopped by the fair today but there was no formal event, the party did not have its traditional rally.

Instead, officials, activists and candidates packed the ballroom of a Springfield hotel for the breakfast.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth and House Speaking Michael Madigan to swings at the GOP.

“We Democrats will campaign on a record of opposition to the Rauner hostage taking,” Madigan said.

The Democratic candidates for governor also \made an appearance.

“ There's a realization that too many people sat on the sideline during the last election and that resulted in the election of Donald Trump,” Chris Kennedy said.

“I plan to meet everybody I can meet in Illinois and do my best to secure a vote,” Tio Hardiman said.

The candidates focused on Charlottesville attacking President Trump.

J.B. Pritzker said, “Donald Trump is a racist and a bigot and a xenophobe and a liar.”

Governor Rauner was also a favorite target and nearly every candidate took a shot at him.

“We're talking about race and class and how Bruce Rauner pits poor white people against poor black and brown people,” Ameya Pawar said.

Today, State Senator Daniel Biss scored the endorsement of Congresswoman Robin Kelly. Biss is pushing a progressive agenda.

“Do we follow the herd or do we follow our hearts?” he said.

Activists gave the biggest applause to 83-year-old Secretary of State Jesse White, who announced he will seek a sixth term.

“I am your man and I will be at my duty station every day,” he said.