Bonnie Tyler to perform ‘Total Eclipse’ during total eclipse

Royal Caribbean is hosting a total eclipse cruise this Monday, August 21.

Guest aboard the ship will have a pretty amazing experience to see the moon crossing the sun while at sea, but even better? Seeing it while Bonnie Tyler is singing her 1983 hit song.

Tyler will be on board the cruise ship and will sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" as the moon is crossing over the sun.

The ship will be positioned in the "path of totality" for the anticipated moment.

Tyler will perform with dance-rock band DNCE, led by Joe Jonas.

The cruise departs from Orlando on August 20 for a week long trip.

The last time a total eclipse was visible in the United States was February 26, 1979.