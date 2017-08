CHICAGO — A statue of president Abraham Lincoln in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood was vandalized.

The statue sits near 69th and Wolcott.

Ald. Raymond Lopez, 15th Ward, posted a photo of the burned bust of Lincoln on Facebook.

“What an absolute disgraceful act of vandalism,” Lopez said in his post. “This bust of Abraham Lincoln, erected by Phil Bloomquist on August 31, 1926, was damaged and burned.”