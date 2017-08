Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McALLEN, Texas -- Sister Norma Pimentel lives here in McAllen, Texas, but her work with immigrants caught the attention of Pope Francis in Rome. Some even say she is "the next Mother Teresa."

So when Chicago donors raised money to help the poor among us, as the pope instructed, Cardinal Blase Cupich knew exactly where the donation should go.

Dina Bair has more, in this special WGN Exclusive report.