Son charged in murder of 86-year-old father in Canaryville

CHICAGO — A suspect has been charged in the murder of an 86-year-old man from earlier this week in the Canaryville neighborhood.

Donald McNamara’s son, 58-year-old Donald J. McNamara, has been charged with murdering his father. Donald has been charged with murder, intent to kill and/or injure. He has been denied bond.

His father, McNamara, was discovered in his home at the 4100 block of south Wallace by his daughter. He was bleeding from a puncture wound to the back of the head. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

His unexpected death left his neighbors wondering why.

There is no word as to his son’s motive for the murder. Donald is set to appear in court again on September 5th.