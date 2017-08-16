See 1 film per day in theaters for $10 a month with MoviePass

Every day, more and more people are watching their movies at home, taking a pass on travel, trouble, noisy moviegoers, and most of all, the expense.

Now, a new service called “MoviePass” will try to address all of that.

MoviePass is a $9.95 per month movie theater subscription service, kind of like Netflix for big screen theater-going. And it should be — the company is being run by Netflix co-founder and former Redbox executive Mitch Lowe.

With the service, you can see a movie a day, not including 3D or IMXAS movies. Once you sign up and download their app to your phone, you can only use the pass when you are within 100 yards of the theater, so no purchasing ahead of time. And you can’t see a movie you’ve already seen.

It’s currently being accepted at over 30,000 theater across the country though AMC has threatened legal action against MoviePass.