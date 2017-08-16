Positive start, bad finish for the White Sox against the MLB-leading Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – A week ago, the White Sox played the role of ‘Giant Killers’ in Major League Baseball.

Sliding quickly thanks to a depleted roster, the team came out of nowhere to sweep the American League-leading Astros in a trio of games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It was as close to a major upset as one baseball team could get in a season that has 162 games over six months. But with how the White Sox were playing since the All-Star break, the sweep was a minor shock to those in baseball.

Rick Renteria’s team had the chance to do that again as the headed out west to play the Dodgers, the best team in the MLB who came into Tuesday’s contest 49 games over .500. Once again, the White Sox were up to the challenge for the first 7 1/2 innings at Dodger Stadium thanks to an early homer from a young player and a solid starting pitching performance.

But the finishing push wasn’t there for the visitors this time, as the Dodgers showed their strength in a five-run eighth inning that gave them a 6-1 victory. As the Dodgers improved to 84-34 on the season, the White Sox slipped to 45-71 on the year as they get closer to the worst record in the league.

Tim Anderson got things off to a positive start when he led off the game with his 14th homer of the season and his fifth in what has been a strong month of August. Miguel Gonzalez made that hold up through the first five innings before finally surrendering a run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Juan Minaya held the lead in the seventh but in the eighth it fell apart. He allowed a hit to Jacob Turner and was lifted for Aaron Bummer, who allowed Los Angeles to load the bases before he was taken out for Jake Petricka. He got a force out at home for the second out of the inning but hit Joc Pederson to bring home a run and give the Dodgers the lead.

After that, the home team blew it open as Austin Barnes and Corey Seager each had a two-RBI single in the inning to keep the White Sox from another upset of one of baseball’s best team.