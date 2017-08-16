Midday Fix: How to pet a dog

Amber Walker
Animal Intuitions Dog Training
www.aitrainers.com
How to Pet A Dog You Don’t Know:
Check first for a Yellow Ribbon to indicate if the dog is a Dog In Need Of Space (DINOS)
Always ask permission of the owner
Never force the dog to meet someone, give the dog the option
Make sure the dog has a way out
Squat down sideways to dog’s level. Don’t lean over a dog. Small children can stand. Older children should kneel or squat.
Do not pet the head first, choose the chest or shoulder
If the dog jumps or greets inappropriately, Be A Tree (stand still, no flailing)
Always praise your dog for making good choices, including leaving the situation or person
Behaviors Dogs Should Know:
Sit or Down: to not jump at others
Come when called: in case they run off
Leave It Alone: for anything they find that they shouldn’t have like a dead bird on the sidewalk
Take It: for items they can have like a stick
Nose Touch (dog nose to owner’s hand): to redirect attention and position back to owner
-Stay: In case owner needs to step a few feet away