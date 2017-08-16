Lunchbreak: Sweet corn and crab

Executive Chef Johnny Besch

BLVD

817 W. Lake Street

Chicago

(312) 526-3116

www.blvdchicago.com

Sweet Corn & Crab

Roasted Corn

3 ears of corn

1 oz king crab

1 oz dungeness crab

2 charred scallions

2 oz Parmesan Reggiano

1 Tbs chives

1 lime wedge

Directions:

Remove husk from corn. Season with oil, salt, and pepper. Grill or roast corn until lightly charred on the outside. Once the corn is cool to the touch, remove kernels by cutting off the cob. Heat sauté pan with a tsp of cooking oil over medium heat. Combine corn, both crabs, and charred scallions in the pan, and sauté until hot. Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice. In a bowl, make a pool of corn pudding (see recipe below). Arrange the corn and crab mixture in the bowl on top of the pudding. Garnish with Parmesan reggiano and chives. Serve immediately.

Corn Pudding

Ingredients:

3 ears of Corn

1 tsp butter

1 pinch salt

Directions:

Remove husk from corn. Cut kernels off of the cob and discard cob. Puree corn and pass juice through a fine strainer, place in a small sauce pot, and cook on very low heat for 10-15 minutes, whisking frequently until you achieve a pudding like consistency. Remove from heat and fold in butter. Add salt.