Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo signing $699 autographs Saturday

CHICAGO — Cubs players Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo will be signing autographs this weekend at a downtown hotel, but they won’t be cheap.

The teammates will be at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in downtown Chicago on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Fans can buy tickets on the Fanatics website for $699.

The tickets allow fans to bring up to two items to get autographed. Fans can either get an autograph from both players on one item or bring one item for each player to sign.

Fanatics said this is the first public signing Bryzzo has done since winning the World Series.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the Fanatics website.