Illinois House convenes to take up school-funding plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House will convene to take up the contentious school-funding issue.

But lawmakers don’t plan to attempt to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the legislation Wednesday.

The Republican governor used an amendatory veto this month on Senate Bill 1 . The proposal would create a new school-funding formula. Rauner says it provides too much money for Chicago and limits state financing flexibility.

The Senate voted to override the veto on Sunday.

Rep. Will Davis is a Homewood Democrat who sponsored Senate Bill 1. He says he will put the governor’s rewrite into a new bill for a House vote. If it fails, the House deadline for an override vote is Aug. 29.

Illinois has no mechanism for providing state aid with schools opening as early as Wednesday.