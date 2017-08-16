Here’s where to watch the eclipse in Chicago

CHICAGO — Can’t take the trip to Carbondale on Monday to watch the eclipse? There are plenty of places in Chicago to view it.

Free eclipse viewing parties will be held at 20 parks across the city including Maggie Daley Park, Jackson Park, Humboldt Park, Lincoln Park, Portage Park and more. For more information, go to chicagoparkdistrict.com.

The Adler Planetarium is also hosting “Chicago’s Eclipse Fest,” a free block party with music, games, solar activities and safe views of the eclipse. For more information, visit adlerplanetarium.org.

Chicago will get the best view of the eclipse at 1:19 p.m., when 87% of the sun will be covered by the moon. However, city officials say the only safe way to look directly at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters such as eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector.

The last time a total eclipse was visible in the United States was February 26, 1979.