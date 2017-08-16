Governor’s Day, school funding at center stage in Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- It is Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair -- while at the State Capitol, House Speaker Michael Madigan has called the House in to take up education funding.

The Speaker is looking to embarrass Governor Bruce Rauner on his day.

And the Democrats are fighting to make Senate Bill 1 law.

SB 1 changes the way the state divides up funding for K-12 schools.

Governor Rauner calls the measure a "bailout" for Chicago Public Schools, and so he rewrote the bill using an amendatory veto.

Under Rauner's veto CPS would get $463 million less in state money and that cash would be redistributed to other districts.

The governor also changes the measure to send out state dollars per pupil, so districts such as CPS stand to lose money down the road.

The Democrats say SB 1 is a good bill, and on Sunday the Illinois Senate overrode Rauner's veto.

The House does not yet have the votes for an override. It would take 71 votes there are 67 Democrats.

To build pressure on Republicans, Democrats held another committee hearing where school superintendents expressed support for SB 1.

The Republicans held a breakfast celebration this morning. The Governor delivered remarks encouraging members to stay the course.