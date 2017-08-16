District approves ‘settlement agreement’ with student accused of Maine South gun threat

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — The Park Ridge-Niles District 64 Board of Education unanimously approved what they call a “settlement agreement” with a student accused of threatening to bring a gun to Maine South High School last month.

The district won’t say if the deal concerns the student’s future education, or if it involved money.

The Lincoln Middle School student and a Maine South High School student are accused of making a threat, via social media, to use a gun at Maine South during summer school on July 10.

The two boys were charged after they posted the threatening messages on social media, police said.

Park Ridge Police said they received an anonymous tip on July 10 about a 12-year-old and 15-year-old who posted the messages.

Police said the posts showed the two holding a firearm and included references to them using it at the high school.

Both boys were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said they found three firearms in the 12-year-old’s home. At least one of the firearms was used in the social media posts, police said.