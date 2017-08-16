Chicago woman celebrates 106th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was a very special birthday, for a very special lady.

Rosie Atchison turned 106 years old on Tuesday. Her family gathered together to celebrate her incredible life with her.

That family includes, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.

She was born on a plantation in Mississippi, where she grew up.

Atchison moved to Chicago in the 1930s with her two children to find work during the Great Depression.

She worked for the railroad for many years and just six years ago, she survived a house fire when she was 100.