SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point showed off its newest attraction on Wednesday.

The coaster, called “Steel Vengeance,” replaces the “Mean Streak” in FrontierLand.

It’s set to open in the spring of 2018.

Cedar Point said Steel Vengeance is the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world.

The coaster has a wooden frame laced with steel track. It stands more than 200 feet tall.