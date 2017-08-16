Amber Alert issued for 3 children abducted near Indianapolis

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – An Amber Alert has been issued for three children believed to be taken by their father Cristhian Garcia, a suspect in a shooting overnight in Brownsburg, Ind.

According to WXIN, police are searching for Cristhian, Johnson and Marcos. They are all under the age of 10 and “believed to be in extreme danger.”

Marcos Garcia is an 8-year-old Hispanic male who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Christhian Garcia is a 5-year-old Hispanic male who is 3 feet 7 inches tall and 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson Garcia is a 2-year-old Hispanic male who is 2 feet 11 inches and 33 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The clothing description of the children are unknown.

Garcia is believed to be driving a green Volkswagen Jetta.

If you have any information, please contact the Brownsburg Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.