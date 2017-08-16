A risk of severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area the next 24 to 36 hours

The National Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the Chicago area under a Marginal Risk (dark-green-shaded areas on the highlighted Wednesday-Wednesday night map above and the map for Thursday below calling for strong severe thunderstorms late this Wednesday afternoon/early evening through the overnight hours into the daylight hours Thursday. A Marginal Risk depicts a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location – mainly damaging winds and localized flood-producing downpours here. Note the yellow-shaded Slight Risk core of severe storms has been drawn over portions of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas today and tonight.

Low pressure will gradually intensify as it moves east out of Minnesota into Wisconsin later tonight/Thursday. The associated warm front will lift north through our area this afternoon, shifting winds to the southwest and allowing very warm moist unstable air to flow into our area. The associated cold front will then approach our area from the west, crossing the Mississippi River later tonight and moving through northern Illinois into northwest Indiana Thursday, preceded by bands of thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. The cold front and storms should be moving off to the east Thursday evening.

Severe Thunderstorm outlook map for Thursday…