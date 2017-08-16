For more weather, visit wgntv.com/weather
7-day forecast: Warm, humid with some showers
-
7-day forecast: Warm with some showers and storms
-
7-day forecast: Warm, cloudy and humid
-
7-day forecast: Warm and sunny weekend
-
7-Day Forecast: Sunny weekend, 80`s possible next week
-
7-day forecast: Hot, humid weather on the way
-
-
7-day forecast: Temps drop Friday, warm and rainy Saturday
-
Weather: Sunday and 7-day forecast
-
Warm and pleasant with possible storms later
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off: Everything you need to know
-
-
90s are back in Chicago, and with it, a chance for storms
-
Warm, dry weather to linger for a few days
-
Cooler weekend with showers