× 1 person in custody in connection with Schaumburg Walgreens fatal shooting

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — One person is now in custody for a deadly shooting outside a Walgreens earlier in the week.

Police say the suspect turned himself in to Schaumburg police Wednesday afternoon.

37-year-old Quentin Tillison was shot in the stomach after police say he got into an argument with another man.

Police say the investigation is still on going.