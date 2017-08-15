White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday @ LA Dodgers

* After sweeping the Houston Astros last week, the White Sox lost 2-of-3 over the weekend against the Royals, including a 14-6 loss on Sunday. Since May 30, the White Sox are an MLB-worst 21-44 (.323).

* The Dodgers took two out of three games from the Padres over the weekend, and are now 16-0-3 in their last 19 series. Since June 8, the Dodgers have not lost a series, and every other team in baseball has lost at least six series. The Dodgers have won 34 consecutive games when they have scored 4+ runs (last loss was June 15 at Cleveland, 12-5).

* The Dodgers took both games of a two-game series at Chicago on July 18-19, but the White Sox hold the all-time interleague lead over the Dodgers taking 14-of-23 games. The White Sox are 4-11 in interleague games this season, and have lost 10 of their last 12; the Dodgers are 12-3 in interleague games this season and have won nine straight.

* Nicky Delmonico has reached base safely 22 times (16 hits, 5 walks, 1 HBP) in his first 12 big-league games. He is the fifth White Sox player to start his big-league career reaching safely 22+ times in his first 12 games in the last 100 years: Craig Wilson – 1998, Gordon Goldsberry – 1949, Larry Rosenthal – 1936 and Maurice Archdeacon – 1923.

* Cody Bellinger (6) and Justin Turner (6) are the only MLB teammates that each have hit at least six home runs in August. The only other NL players with six-plus home runs this month are Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (10) and Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt (6).

* Miguel Gonzalez has gone at least 6.0 innings and allowed one run (or fewer) in three of his five post-All-Star break starts. Alex Wood is 14-1. He is the first Dodger to win at least 14 of his first 15 decisions of a season since Phil Regan went 14-1 to start the 1966 season. The last Dodger to start a season 15-1 (or better) was Don Newcombe in 1955 (15-1).