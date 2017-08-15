When will Addison Russell return to the Cubs’ lineup?

CHICAGO – One of the many things that this year is unlike the Cubs’ 2016 season is the fact that some many players have dealt with injuries throughout the year.

Addison Russell has become the latest, finding himself on the 10-day disabled after a left foot sprain. There was hope on August 3rd that it wouldn’t take long for the foot to heal and the shortstop could be quickly back in the lineup.

Yet eligible for a Sunday return, it appears that Russell could be in for a little more time away from the Cubs big league club.

While the Chicago Tribune posted video of Russell testing out his foot in an exercise in left field on Tuesday afternoon, General Manager Jed Hoyer said on Monday that a return by Sunday is unlikely.

He described the injury as “Day-To-Day” with no set return date for Russell, who has been out of the Cubs lineup since August 2nd with the foot injury. Since then, according to Hoyer, Russell has struggle with plantar fasciitis as well which has hindered his efforts to return.

In the meantime, Javier Baez has taken over the duties at shortstop for the Cubs as the continue their fight to win a second-straight NL Central title. Russell was hitting .241 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs, the last two being much lower than a season ago (21 homers, 95 RBI in 2016).

In the field Russell’s error’s have increased from a season ago, committing 11 errors in 89 games after having just 14 in 148 contests last season. When he’ll get a chance to improve those numbers is anyone’s guess.