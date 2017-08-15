Thomas Nicholas Band stops by the morning show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had such a fun time during our #FratParty tour in England that we decided to record an album with all our favorite songs from the American Pie soundtracks. Which includes our original song “My Generation” that was on the American Reunion soundtrack.

We’re currently on a #FratParty world tour in 2016-2017 that will take us around the US, back to the UK, Europe and Australia.

We’ve teamed up again with the folks at PledgeMusic to bring you more cool stuff from the band AND raise money for the LIVING THE DREAM FOUNDATION. LTD Foundation gives All Access VIP days backstage on tours and festivals to music fans living with terminal illnesses. To learn more visit www.ltdfoundation.org

This NEW CD is being offered to you exclusively on Pledge. Combined with an array of other exclusive items that we’ve created just for you. As soon as you PLEDGE we will give you access to our private updates page…..which includes videos, photos, blogs, etc…. and EVERY SINGLE pledger gets a download of the album a week before it gets released on iTunes.

You can still follow us on FB, Instagram and Twitter….but the really cool stuff will be exclusively on Pledge. …and once again…. it’s all for a great cause!

