Teen fatally shoots himself at home daycare on South Side

CHICAGO -- Police are on the scene of a shooting inside a home daycare in West Englewood near 65th and Oakley.

The shooting took place inside Precious Steps Childcare on Tuesday.

It is understood that a 17-year-old male took his own life.

WGN was told that there were children inside the home at the time but they did not witness what happened.

Dr. Donovan Price is a crisis first responder who is counseling the family and talked to WGN on their behalf.

He said that although it says home daycare, it did not seem to be active.

According to DCFS the childcare is licensed and has no history of violations.