Ric Flair’s daughter thanks fans for prayers as father recovers from surgery

ATLANTA -- Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair is currently recovering after undergoing surgery Monday.

A representative for Flair confirmed that the 68-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit in an Atlanta hospital over the weekend and placed in a medically-induced coma for the procedure.

While it was initially reported that Flair had surgery for heart-related issues, his agent clarified on Twitter that the surgery was "not heart-related."

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair's family and fans are relieved the surgery was a success, and many took to social media to express their love and support for the 16-time World Heavyweight Champ. Flair's daughter Charlotte wrote on Instagram, "Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us."

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Many fans even used the hashtag #FightFlairFight.

"Diamonds are forever, and so is Ric Flair." Get well soon, Ric. #FightFlairFight — Joe Rivera (@JoeRiveraSN) August 14, 2017

Glad to hear @RicFlairNatrBoy is out of surgery! You Got This Nature Boy! You are the Man and you will WOOOOO AGAIN! #FightFlairFight — Brett Beatty (@Brett2TheBeatty) August 15, 2017

Flair debuted his pro wrestling career in the '70s and has since become one of the most "charismatic personalities in the history of that business," reported ESPN.