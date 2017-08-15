Ric Flair’s daughter thanks fans for prayers as father recovers from surgery

ATLANTA -- Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair is currently recovering after undergoing surgery Monday.
A representative for Flair confirmed that the 68-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit in an Atlanta hospital over the weekend and placed in a medically-induced coma for the procedure.
While it was initially reported that Flair had surgery for heart-related issues, his agent clarified on Twitter that the surgery was "not heart-related."
Flair's family and fans are relieved the surgery was a success, and many took to social media to express their love and support for the 16-time World Heavyweight Champ. Flair's daughter Charlotte wrote on Instagram, "Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us."
Many fans even used the hashtag #FightFlairFight.
Flair debuted his pro wrestling career in the '70s and has since become one of the most "charismatic personalities in the history of that business," reported ESPN.