Rep. Luis Gutierrez arrested outside White House at immigration rally

WASHINGTON DC — Illinois Congressman Luis Gutierrez, a Chicago Democrat, was arrested during an immigration rally Tuesday.

Gutierrez was among more than two dozen demonstrators arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The group was rallying outside the White House to urge protection of the DACA, or Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, program.

A group in Texas is threatening a legal challenge to the program if the Trump administration does not end it by September 5.