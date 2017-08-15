11-year-old girl missing from Park Manor neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl.

Myracle Danner was last seen near 73rd and Rhodes in the city's Park Manor neighborhood at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Danner is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 lbs.

She has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a black and white striped shirt, black shorts and brown flip flops at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.