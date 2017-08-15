× New child sex assault allegations for ex-substitute teacher

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. — A former substitute teacher in Chicago’s suburbs faces new allegations of sexually assaulting a child.

Carlos Bedoya taught in Carpentersville, Ill., and has already been charged with assaulting one child.

He’s now being accused of sexually abusing three more children.

Prosecutors said it started in 2015, while the victims were all under 13.

Bedoya faces 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child

He remains jailed on a $3 million bond.