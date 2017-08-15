× Man wanted for following, photographing young girl, mother at Arlington Heights Target

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police in the Northwest suburbs are looking for a man, seen taking cellphone pictures of a young girl and her mother while they were shopping.

The man snapped pictures of them at a Target on 1700 east Rand Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.

He started following them at store. When the mother confronted him, he ran out of the store and drove off in an older model red Toyota Camry.

Arlington Heights police ask anyone with information to call them.

You can text keyword 847AHPD and your message to 847411, or call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP.

Callers are guaranteed anonymity and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.