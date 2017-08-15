Lunchbreak: Beef and chicken pinchos and arepas de choclo

Chef Tony Castillo
Longitud315
315 Waukegan Avenue
Highwood
(847) 926-7495
www.longitud315.com/
Event:
Garlic Fest
August 16
4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Everts Park
130 Highwood Avenue
Highwood
Beef and Chicken Pinchos
Ingredients:
2 pounds of lean skirt steak (entraña)
2 pounds chicken meat (thights or breast)
2 pounds raw sausage of preference (chorizos)
36 ea bamboo skewers
1 cup of Blend Oil
sea salt and black pepper
Directions:
Cut the meat into small pieces about 1 inch cubes. Keep the meats separated from each other on a separated container. Make skewers with four pieces of meat each and accommodate them on a flat plate. Using an small brush, rub oil over the formed skewers, the sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Start the grill at medium temperature. Use a medium size white onion cut in half to clean the grill if gas or charcoal is going to be use. Skewers can also be cooked on a griddle over the stove.
Garlic Foam
Ingredients:
1/2 lb fresh garlic cloves peeled
juice of 4 limes
1/2 cup of olive oil
sea salt to taste
Directions:
Put all ingredients in a blender, except oil. Start the blender low and increase the power gradually, slowly add oil till the sauce has a really light consistency.
The Garlic Sauce can be used as a dipping sauce or just drizzled over each skewer.
Arepas de Choclo
Ingredients:
2 lbs fresh corn kernels
2 whole eggs
1 Tbs baking powder
1/2 Tbs salt
100 mg sugar cane
10 slices mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Put all ingredients in a blender till smooth. Transfer into a bowl and let set for about 20 minutes. Heat a non-stick skillet to medium. Using a 2 oz spoon to make about 12 each arepas. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side. Put mozzarella cheese over each arepa and fold like a quesadilla, let cheese melt and see warm with sour cream.
Recipe serves about 12 to 14 pieces.