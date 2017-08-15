Lunchbreak: Beef and chicken pinchos and arepas de choclo

Chef Tony Castillo

Longitud315

315 Waukegan Avenue

Highwood

(847) 926-7495

www.longitud315.com/

Event:

Garlic Fest

August 16

4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Everts Park

130 Highwood Avenue

Highwood

Beef and Chicken Pinchos

Ingredients:

2 pounds of lean skirt steak (entraña)

2 pounds chicken meat (thights or breast)

2 pounds raw sausage of preference (chorizos)

36 ea bamboo skewers

1 cup of Blend Oil

sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

Cut the meat into small pieces about 1 inch cubes. Keep the meats separated from each other on a separated container. Make skewers with four pieces of meat each and accommodate them on a flat plate. Using an small brush, rub oil over the formed skewers, the sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Start the grill at medium temperature. Use a medium size white onion cut in half to clean the grill if gas or charcoal is going to be use. Skewers can also be cooked on a griddle over the stove.

Garlic Foam

Ingredients:

1/2 lb fresh garlic cloves peeled

juice of 4 limes

1/2 cup of olive oil

sea salt to taste

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a blender, except oil. Start the blender low and increase the power gradually, slowly add oil till the sauce has a really light consistency.

The Garlic Sauce can be used as a dipping sauce or just drizzled over each skewer.

Arepas de Choclo

Ingredients:

2 lbs fresh corn kernels

2 whole eggs

1 Tbs baking powder

1/2 Tbs salt

100 mg sugar cane

10 slices mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Put all ingredients in a blender till smooth. Transfer into a bowl and let set for about 20 minutes. Heat a non-stick skillet to medium. Using a 2 oz spoon to make about 12 each arepas. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side. Put mozzarella cheese over each arepa and fold like a quesadilla, let cheese melt and see warm with sour cream.

Recipe serves about 12 to 14 pieces.