Lauren Comitor discusses the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After the Cubs tested their fans hearts with a Game 7 of the World Series, the team has continued their roller coaster ride ever since.

Up and down, up and down, then all over again. Consistency is certainly not one of the strengths of this Joe Maddon team, both in the first half and the second half.

Still the team, with erratic play at times and injuries, remains at the top of the NL Central and will be in an entertaining race till the end with St. Louis and Milwaukee.

Lauren Comitor of The Athletic Chicago appeared on Sports Feed on Tuesday to discuss the team as they head down the stretch of the regular season with Jarrett Payton.

To watch Lauren's segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.