Illinois GOP lawmakers seek to repeal Cook County beverage tax

CHICAGO — Republican state legislators from around Chicago are pitching a plan to repeal the new sweetened beverage tax in Cook County.

The proposal would prevent a home rule county, like Cook, from collecting a tax on sweetened beverages based on volume sold.

Rep. Michael McAuliffe of Chicago told reporters at a Tuesday news conference that it is another example of a financial burden being placed on the people of Illinois’ most-populous county.

Republicans say they don’t know what to make of the bill’s chances in the Legislature, which is majority Democrat. But there has been widespread frustration and confusion in response to the tax hike.

Cook County officials say the revenue is needed to prevent layoffs.

The penny-per-ounce tax was briefly delayed by a lawsuit.

Frank Shuftan, a spokesman for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, released the following statement: