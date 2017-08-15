‘Home Alone’ dad John Heart died from heart attack

CHICAGO — John Heard, the actor who played the dad in “Home Alone,” died after suffering from a heart attack, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office found Heard died of a “sudden cardiac death due to atheroscerotic and hypertensive heart disease.”

The results of his toxicology report have not been made public.

The actor died on July 21. The medical examiner’s office said the actor was 71, but other reports list his age as 72.

While his role as Peter McCallister endeared him to generations of moviegoers in a singular way, Heard had a versatile and prolific career on stage as well as in movies and television.

Heard was a successful theater actor before transitioning to film, where he had a supporting role in the 1988 Tom Hanks film “Big,” and he appeared in several other well-known films, including “Beaches,” The Pelican Brief,” and “Sharknado.”

Heard’s TV credits included appearances on “CSI: Miami,” “Law & Order,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Prison Break” and “Elementary.”