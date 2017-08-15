× Spirit Halloween to hire 30,000 employees this season

Halloween is big business.

You’ve probably seen the pop-up Spirit Halloween stores getting ready to open their doors.

The retailer is also planning to hire 30,000 seasonal workers across the U.S and Canada this year.

Most positions will be for the company’s retail and online operations.

200 stores will open this week and 1,300 stores will soon be up and running.

Spirit Halloween has been in business for 34 years.

For more information, go to: spirithalloween.com