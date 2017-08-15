Good Samaritans save life of shot teen ‘literally dying’ on Pilsen street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two men are getting credit for helping save the life of a teenage gunshot victim in the Pilsen neighborhood.

A 16-year-old was shot in the arm, chest and spine in the 1800 block of W. 18th St. Monday evening.

Former army medic, Roberto Montano, and a Cook County surgical resident were about a block away at the time.

They ran to the scene, found improvised bandages, applied pressure, and stabilized the wounds.

The victim appeared to be losing consciousness, so the two cleared his airway, got his blood under control and stabilized his circulation.

Paramedics arrived and took him to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the bullets were fired from a tan-colored sedan.

No suspects are in custody.

In a powerful Facebook post that's starting to go viral, Montano described his terrifying experience:

"A young man named Jason (16 y/o) was hit in the arm, chest, spine. As luck would have it, there just happened to be a Cook County Surgical resident and an old Army Medic about a block away. Both rushed in, secured the scene and pushed the untrained crowd back away from the victim. We made our assessment. Scrounged some improvised pressure dressings. applied pressure, stabilized the wounds with what we had. (Hands are still shaking from the adrenaline) ... victim could not feel his legs. Worse still, he was fading so we did everything possible to keep him conscious, as he lay bleeding out on the curb, literally dying in our arms. Cleared his airway.

Got his blood under control.

Circulation stabilized. Boy maintains his consciousness. Chicago Fire Dept showed up. We ID'd ourselves and gave a sitrep. Vitals, timeline, the whole 9-yards. O2 was administered. They started an 18gauge and we pumped the boy full of fluids, snatching him back from death itself. Hands still shaking. Going to go ahead and sit here for another minute until they stop... Better now. Angry now. Grateful now. Not today death, NOT today...

this boy's ours again now. He may not walk again, but he'll live. You hear the choppers hovering.

They're flying over head. News is here. Time to go."