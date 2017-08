× Girl, 9, missing from Chicago’s South Side since June 11

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to find a 9-year-old girl missing from the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Bianca Davis was last seen in the 500 block of West Englewood at 12 p.m. on June 11.

Davis is 4 feet 4 inches tall and about 58 lbs.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she may be with her father.

Anyone with information is urged to callĀ 911 or contact Area South SVU at 312-747-8274.