Former Miss America running for Illinois Attorney General

NEW YORK, United States: Erika Harold, Miss America 2003, addresses delegates at the Republican National Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York City 31 August 2004.US President George W. Bush is expected to accept his nomination for a second term in office during the convention. Some 50,000 Republican delegates, guests and journalists are expected to attend the four-day event. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)
URBANA, Ill. — A lawyer who is a former Miss America says she’s running for Illinois attorney general.
Erika Harold of Urbana on Tuesday announced plans for a Republican bid to challenge four-term Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan in 2018.
Harold works as an attorney with the Meyer Capel law firm. The 37-year-old says in a statement that career politicians have “made it a nightmare for too many families in our state” and Illinois needs a government that “works for them, not the powerful.”
Harold serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Equality and is a commissioner on the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism. She was the 2003 Miss America and in 2014 lost a GOP primary challenge for a U.S. House seat in south-central Illinois.
