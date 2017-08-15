Focus on Family: Back to school dental tips

Dr. AJ Acierno, CEO

DecisionOne Dental Partners

Tips:

Brush twice a day for two minutes. Use an electric toothbrush with a timer that stops the brush or lights up when finished – or put an egg timer/electric timer in the bathroom.

Floss twice a day. An automatic dental floss dispenser can help build healthy flossing habits.

Cut back on sugary drinks and snacks. The #1 cause of tooth decay is from bacteria from sugar that produces acid in the mouth.

For athletes, get a custom mouth guard, fitted at the dental office. An athlete is 60% more likely to sustain a dental injury without a properly fitted custom mouth guard. A custom made guard will last up to three years. If dental injury happens, time is of the essence in preventing permanent damage.