CTA trains stopped at Fullerton after body found on tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are investigating after a body was found on the CTA tracks south of Fullerton Tuesday morning.

As a result, CTA Brown, Red and Purple Line trains are stopped in both directions at Fullerton.

Chicago fire officials say the victim is a man in his 20s. It's unclear if he was struck by the train or touched the 3rd rail.

WGN traffic reporter Sarah Jindra recommends alternate routes for commuting. She says to expect packed buses in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: Body on CTA tracks south of Fullerton. CTA BROWN, RED &PURPLE trains stopped at Fullerton. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/fVkecftYoi — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 15, 2017