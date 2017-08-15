× Cook County Jail on lockdown after loaded gun found in trash

CHICAGO – The Cook County Jail has been on lockdown since early Tuesday morning after a loaded gun was found in a trash can.

Officials said the gun was a .32-caliber Kel-Tec handgun small enough to fit in the palm of someone’s hand. The gun had one bullet in its chamber.

The gun was found Tuesday morning in the receiving area where prisoners from other agencies come before being booked in and going to bond court.

The inmate may have tossed the gun in the trash after realizing they would be passing through a metal detector, officials said.

Officials said a gun in the jail is very rare.

The incident is under investigation. Check back for more details.