Chicagoans speak out against hate in Charlottesville after Trump remarks

CHICAGO – Some Chicagoans continued to speak out after the violence in Charlottesville, Va., where a white nationalist rally ended in violence and the death of a counter-protester.

On Tuesday, demonstrators gathered at Federal Plaza in the Loop to speak out. The protesters marched toward Trump Tower and briefly blocked traffic on Wacker and State.

Victoria Miller came down for the rally.

“I’m not going to sit around passively and watch Fascists and Nazis try to take over our country,” she said. “We want to protect our future.”

Protests were held in Chicago on Sunday and Monday.