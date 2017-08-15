BMW Championship returns to Conway Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Playoff golf is coming back to the North Shore.

For the third time in the past five years, Conway Farms will host the BMW Championship for the second to last leg of the FedEx Cup.

"Hopefully, the Chicago golf fans missed us," laughed Western Golf Association senior vice president of tournaments Vince Pellegrino. "I think there's a pent-up demand for golf in the Midwest. Having the BMW Championship back here with the best 70 players in the world, I think golf fans get excited."

Hard not to be when you can not only watch the world's greatest golfers up close, but also try to beat them at their own game.

"All patrons will have the opportunity to participate in the Top Golf Crush Five-Ball Challenge by hitting golf balls on the driving range during the championship at targets out on the driving range. " Pellegrino explained. "They're going to have the opportunity to beat PGA tour professionals who have set the mark with their scores and an opportunity to win some incredible prizes, including the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am next year when we're in Aronimink in Philadelphia."

"Of course, located in that experience on the driving range - on the top shelf if you will - is the opportunity for fans to win a BMW by getting a hole-in-one at the championship during tournament week."

Some of the biggest winners at the event are the Evans Scholarship caddies - the tournament's sole charity benefiting from the proceeds.

"No question," noted Conway Farms President Bob Terwall. "The Western Golf Association and the great work they do. Now 10,000 kids have gotten college educations as a result of the benevolence of the Western Golf supporters. We're very much behind that. Our caddie program, we think, is second to none in the Chicago market. That's a great part of the great game of golf, walking the golf course."

You can buy tickets to do the same here with practice rounds starting Tuesday, September 12th.