Around Town helps celebrate National Bowling & Bocce Day at Pinstripes

National Bowling & Bocce Day was officially this past Saturday (Aug. 12). Somehow, we missed it. But it’s OK, Pinstripes is keeping the celebration rolling for “Around Town.” Every day is Bowling & Bocce Day at Pinstripes!

Known for its best-in-class blend of made-from-scratch cuisine, fine wines, social bowling and bocce, Pinstripes is a Chicago-based company, with four locations here – Chicago River East, Oak Brook, Northbrook, and South Barrington, and additional locations in Washington, D.C., Minneapolis and Kansas City. Earlier this month, Pinstripes opened its newest location in Bethesda, Md., and has four more openings in the pipeline before the end of 2018. It’s a company on the move!

While every Pinstripes has a distinct personality, reflective of the local community, trademark elements include exceptional Italian/American bistro fare, a curated wine cellar and craft beer selections, well-appointed bowling lanes, indoor/outdoor bocce courts, and year-round patios that serve as a perfect gathering place for families and friends.

Pinstripes creates a welcoming, country club-style environment where guests can feel at home and spend time truly connecting with the people who matter most.

