23 more disciplinary infractions for teen charged in Uber driver's death

CHICAGO — The 16-year-old girl charged with murdering an Uber driver has been involved in more violent incidents while behind bars.

Prosecutors told the court on Monday that Eliza Wasni has had another 23 disciplinary infractions since her last hearing a month ago. Those are in addition to 40 other incidents the previous month.

Investigators said Wasni stole a knife and a machete from a Walmart in Skokie on May 30 and then attacked Uber driver, Grant Nelson, 34.

Last month, prosecutors told a judge Wasni was involved in 40 disciplinary infractions, including pushing, kicking and biting guards, since her arrest. In another case, Wasni, smashed a bucket against a sink, and tried to sneak a jagged shard into her cell but was stopped by guards.